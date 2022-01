HS Timber Group Set to Close down Siret Plant, Halt Radauti Operations in Late March

HS Timber Group Set to Close down Siret Plant, Halt Radauti Operations in Late March. Austria’s HS Timber Group (the former Holzindustrie Schweighofer) will shut down the solid wood panel plant of Siret and the timber plant of Radauti at end-March, with 600 employees due to be affected. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]