The Great Resignation: 21% of employees in Romania would quit their jobs without a backup plan
Jan 19, 2022
The Great Resignation: 21% of employees in Romania would quit their jobs without a backup plan.
The Great Resignation, a phenomenon that picked up speed in the US and Western Europe, has also reached Romania, according to a study by local recruitment platform eJobs. 21% of survey respondents said they would resign even without a backup plan if they were no longer satisfied with their (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]