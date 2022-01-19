Finance Minister Caciu presents to EU Commissioner for Economy Gentiloni Romanian Government measures to sustain sustainability of public finances

Finance Minister Caciu presents to EU Commissioner for Economy Gentiloni Romanian Government measures to sustain sustainability of public finances. The Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, has met, on Tuesday, in Brussels, the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, to whom he presented the budget measures taken by the Government in the context of ensuring the sustainability of public finances and the proposals for the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]