Aquila Part Prod Proposes Its Holders Share Capital Increase By RON150M

Aquila Part Prod Proposes Its Holders Share Capital Increase By RON150M. Aquila Part Prod, the biggest player on Romania’s consumer goods distribution market, proposes its shareholders a share capital increase by RON150 million (representing issue premiums) from the current value of RON30 million to RON180 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]