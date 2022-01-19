Total Trades On Bucharest Stock Exchange Top RON20B For First Time; Capital Market Soars 40% To New All-Time Highs

Total Trades On Bucharest Stock Exchange Top RON20B For First Time; Capital Market Soars 40% To New All-Time Highs. The cumulative value of transactions with all types of financial instruments on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) exceeded, for the first time, the threshold of RON20 billion, the equivalent of over EUR4 billion, in 2021, BVB said in a stock market report on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]