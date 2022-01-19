Deloitte study: commercial real estate companies estimate revenue growth this year, and 73% expect transactions activity to intensify

Deloitte study: commercial real estate companies estimate revenue growth this year, and 73% expect transactions activity to intensify. Commercial real estate representatives (retail, business centers and offices, logistics spaces) estimate, in a proportion of 80%, a revenue increase this year compared to 2021, and 73% expect transactions activity to intensify over the next 12 months, according to the Deloitte 2022 Commercial Real Estate Outlook global study. At the same time, given that the global M&A activity increased by about 85% in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous year, 40% of the companies participating in the study said they could get involved in such transactions in the coming quarters. [Read the article in HotNews]