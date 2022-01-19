Carrefour Romania sells refurbished smartphones in partnership with Recommerce
Carrefour Romania included refurbished smartphones in its offer following a partnership with Recommerce, a startup specialized in second-hand smartphone refurbishment and trading. Customers can buy refurbished devices with a 12-month warranty from seven Carrefour hypermarkets across the country (...)
