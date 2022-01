Germany’s Stada Invests EUR48M In Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant In Turda

Germany’s Stada Invests EUR48M In Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant In Turda. Stada Group, one of the largest pharmaceuticals companies in Germany, has announced an investment of EUR48.3 million in a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant that will be built in the Aries Industrial Park in Turda (Cluj-Napoca). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]