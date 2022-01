Romanian Entrepreneur Dragos Rosca Joins Bento Shareholding Structure

Romanian Entrepreneur Dragos Rosca Joins Bento Shareholding Structure. Bento – Intellectually Curious (BVB: BENTO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specialized in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, on Wednesday announced the entry into its shareholding structure of Romanian entrepreneur Dragos (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]