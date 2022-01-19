National Program for Combating Cancer launched in an event attended by president Klaus Iohannis: This plan relies on an integrated, ambitious approach tied to European efforts to reduce cancer occurrence



President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that the National Plan to combat cancer sets “realistic and measurable objectives”, defines a standardized path for the patient and places emphasis on encouraging and financing additional medical investigations. “This year we will mark for the first (...)