Bucharest Stock Exchange report: Romanian capital market recorded in 2021 multiple all-time highs on different levels

Bucharest Stock Exchange report: Romanian capital market recorded in 2021 multiple all-time highs on different levels. The Romanian capital market recorded in 2021 the best year in history and set a series of new records at the level of several development indicators, according to a report to Agerpres of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). “We are in a very good moment for the capital market, which... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]