PSD’s Ciolacu: We are in major energy crisis, the state must bravely intervene

PSD’s Ciolacu: We are in major energy crisis, the state must bravely intervene. Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday that the state must “bravely” intervene in order to establish measures for the population in the context of the current “major” energy crisis. “It is obvious that we are in a major energy crisis, that not only hits... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]