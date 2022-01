Fondul Proprietatea Launches Bookbuilding Offering for 3% in OMV Petrom

Fondul Proprietatea Launches Bookbuilding Offering for 3% in OMV Petrom. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) an issuer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday announced it would launch an accelerated bookbuilding offering of 1.7 billion ordinary shares held in OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), worth about RON800 million at the current trading