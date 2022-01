Colliers: Office Leasing Market Picks Up, But Has Yet To Reach Pre-Pandemic Level

Colliers: Office Leasing Market Picks Up, But Has Yet To Reach Pre-Pandemic Level. The total demand for modern office space increased by 23% in 2021 to 263,000 square meters, compared to the same period in 2020, Colliers data shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]