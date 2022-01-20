RO Govt. clears agreement for EUR 100 mln financial and technical assistance to Moldova

RO Govt. clears agreement for EUR 100 mln financial and technical assistance to Moldova. The Government of Romania approved on January 19 the memorandum for the negotiation and signing of the agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the implementation of the technical and financial assistance program based on a non-reimbursable (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]