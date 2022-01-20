BVB-listed cybersecurity company Safetech raises EUR 2 mln by capital increase

Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), announced it completed a capital increase operation by raising RON 10.6 mln (EUR 2 mln) from investors.