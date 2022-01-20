Germany's Stada pours EUR 48 mln in medicine factory in central Romania

Stada Romania, the Romanian subsidiary of the German pharmaceutical group Stada Arzneimittel, announced that it would invest EUR 48.3 mln in a new production facility that will be built in the Arieș Industrial Park in Turda, Cluj County. The greenfield project is partially supported by the (...)