RO Transgaz wants to consolidate country’s gas export capacity to Ukraine by 2026

RO Transgaz wants to consolidate country’s gas export capacity to Ukraine by 2026. The Romanian natural gas transport system operator Transgaz wants to invest EUR 300 mln in partnership with its Ukrainian peer GTSO, which would add another EUR 35 mln, so that starting with 2026, Romania can export 6.9 mln cubic meters of gas per day to Ukraine through the interconnection (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]