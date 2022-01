RO minister expects Black Sea gas to flow as soon as next spring

RO minister expects Black Sea gas to flow as soon as next spring. Romania will benefit from one billion cubic meters of natural gas from the Black Sea next winter season, minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced speaking in a TV show at B1TV station, Agerpres reported. He thus referred to the gas expected to flow from Midia perimeter operated by Black Sea (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]