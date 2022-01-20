Entrepreneur Dragos Rosca joins Bento shareholding before the company’s debut on the AeRO market

Entrepreneur Dragos Rosca joins Bento shareholding before the company’s debut on the AeRO market. Bento – Intellectually Curious (BVB: BENTO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, announces the entry into the company’s shareholding of the Romanian entrepreneur, Dragos Rosca, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]