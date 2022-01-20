Colliers, the most active Office leasing agency in Bucharest: The office rental market is recovering, but it will be a few more years before it reaches pre-pandemic levels



Colliers, the most active Office leasing agency in Bucharest: The office rental market is recovering, but it will be a few more years before it reaches pre-pandemic levels.

Total demand for modern office space increased by 23% in 2021 to 263,000 square meters compared to the same period last year, Colliers data shows . At the same time, new demand reached 104,000 square meters, up 47% from the same period in 2020. Clear signs of recovery in the... The post (...)