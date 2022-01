Pain Plaisir Invests EUR800,000 In Production Unit In Bucharest

Pain Plaisir Invests EUR800,000 In Production Unit In Bucharest. Artisanal bakery chain Pain Plaisir, controlled by entrepreneurs Irina Stancescu and Tom Rees, will be opening in February a central production unit that will sustain existing stores and future store openings. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]