LaDoiPasi Franchise Store Chain Reaches 1,700 Units at End-2021. LaDoiPasi franchise store chain, developed by Germany’s Metro, at the end of 2021 neared 1,700 units after fast growth during the pandemic, a value turning the network into the largest in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]