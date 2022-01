Grup Serban Holding Wants to Keep up Growth Pace, Invest RON25-30M

Grup Serban Holding Wants to Keep up Growth Pace, Invest RON25-30M. Ovidiu Bucataru, financial officer of Grup Serban Holding, an entrepreneurial business founded by Nicolae Serban, says the company want to keep up the growth pace and is set to invest RON25-30 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]