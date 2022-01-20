 
January 20, 2022

Romania photo of the day: Strike disrupts public transport in Bucharest
Jan 20, 2022

The employees of the Bucharest overground public transport company STB went on a spontaneous strike on the morning of Thursday, January 20, asking for salary increases and better working conditions. More than 1,400 buses, trolleybuses and trams didn’t go into service, leading to the crowding of (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Cigarette Wholesaler Punctual Comimpex Posts 17% Growth in Revenue to RON850M In 2021 Cigarette wholesaler Punctual Comimpex based in Cluj-Napoca and owned by entrepreneur Vasile Muresan, ended 2021 with total revenue of RON850.8 million (EUR173 million), up 17.4% year-on-year, the data supplied by the company (...)

Digi Repays EUR272M of Financial Debt After Sale of Hungarian Subsidiary Telecommunications operator Digi Communications (DIGI.RO) on Thursday night notified Bucharest Stock Exchange investors it had repaid EUR272 million of the group’s financial debt.

Rombat Bistrita Automotive Battery Sales up 15% in 2021 Rombat Bistrita sold 2.65 million automotive batteries on the markets where it operates in 2021, up 15% from the previous year, the company said.

SIF Banat-Crisana Reaches 10.2% Ownership Stake In SIF Muntenia Regional investment fund SIF Muntenia (SIF4.RO) said in a stock market report on Thursday that it was notified by regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) of the latter’s overshooting the 10% ownership threshold of SIF4 shares following deals geld on January 18, (...)

Roofing Manufacturer Impro to Invest RON30M in Romanian Plants The roofing and insulating panels manufacturer Impro, a subsidiary of the Polish group of the same name, has planned investments in its factories in Romania, in Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca this year.

Romania Raises RON1.1B Via Two Bond Issues Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised RON1.15 billion selling bonds maturing in 2026 and 2030, at annual average yields of 4.99% and 5.35%, respectively.

SmartWrap Ends 2021 With Over EUR7.5M Turnover, Up 18% YoY SmartWrap, a producer and distributor of smart flexible packaging, ended 2021 with a turnover of over EUR7.5 million, up 18% from 2020.

 


