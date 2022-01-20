Romania photo of the day: Strike disrupts public transport in Bucharest

Romania photo of the day: Strike disrupts public transport in Bucharest. The employees of the Bucharest overground public transport company STB went on a spontaneous strike on the morning of Thursday, January 20, asking for salary increases and better working conditions. More than 1,400 buses, trolleybuses and trams didn’t go into service, leading to the crowding of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]