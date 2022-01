ROCA Industry Buys 70% In Eco Euro Doors

ROCA Industry Buys 70% In Eco Euro Doors. ROCA Industry has a signed a contract for the acquisition of 70% of the shares of Eco Euro Doors (EED), a Romanian producer of doors for residential projects, with a 27-year experience on the market and over 320,000 units sold in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]