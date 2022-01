Fondul Proprietatea Sells 4% In OMV Petrom For RON978M

Fondul Proprietatea Sells 4% In OMV Petrom For RON978M. Romanian property restitution fund Fondul Proprietatea said in a stock market report Thursday morning that it had already sold 2.275 billion ordinary shares held by the Fund in OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the equivalent of 4% in the company, for a total RON978 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]