EVERGENT Investments shareholders voted for a new share buyback program and share capital reduction (press release)

EVERGENT Investments shareholders voted for a new share buyback program and share capital reduction (press release). The Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments, a financial investment company with assets under management of over 2.5 billion lei, convened its shareholders for an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 20, 2022. All the items on the agenda of the General Assembly were approved. The main (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]