Romania reports more than 19,000 daily Covid-19 cases, another record high

Romania reports more than 19,000 daily Covid-19 cases, another record high. Romania counted 19,105 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally to date. The daily count previously peaked on October 19, 2021, when the country added 18,863 cases. Today’s cases were reported after 78,940 tests were carried out: 26,281 PCR tests and 52,659 rapid ones, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]