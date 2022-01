Primark to open first store in Romania this year

Primark to open first store in Romania this year. Primark plans to open its first store in the country later this year, making Romania its 15th market, the Irish retailer said. The flagship store is set to open in Bucharest, in ParkLake Shopping Centre. The expansion into Romania demonstrates Primark’s continued investment and commitment to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]