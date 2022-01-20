GCS: Romania’sCOVID-19 daily case count rises by 19.105 following over 78.000 test nationwide in the past 24 hours

As many as 19,105 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 2,495 from Wednesday, following over 78,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]