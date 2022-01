Cristian Secosan To Take Over As General Manager Of Delgaz Grid Starting April 2022

Cristian Secosan To Take Over As General Manager Of Delgaz Grid Starting April 2022. Cristian Secosan, 54, will take over the position of general manager of Delgaz Grid, the natural gas and electricity distribution company in Romania of German utility group E.ON, and that of deputy general manager of E.ON Romania, from the beginning of April (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]