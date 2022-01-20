McKinsey: Romania Banking Sector Sees Profitability Drop To 8.26% In 2020 Vs. 11% In 2019

McKinsey: Romania Banking Sector Sees Profitability Drop To 8.26% In 2020 Vs. 11% In 2019. The Romanian banking sector saw its profitability fall to 8.26% in 2020, from 11.06% in 2019 due to the pandemic, being the first time the local banking sector profitability was below 10% in the last six years, per the 11th edition of the McKinsey Global Annual Banking Review, which also shows (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]