Romania Raises $2.4B Selling 5 and 10-Year Bonds. Romania's finance ministry has raised a total $2.4 billion tapping international markets with US dollar-denominated five and ten-year bonds, including the refinancing of dollar-denominated bonds issued in the previous years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]