Cigarette Wholesaler Punctual Comimpex Posts 17% Growth in Revenue to RON850M In 2021. Cigarette wholesaler Punctual Comimpex based in Cluj-Napoca and owned by entrepreneur Vasile Muresan, ended 2021 with total revenue of RON850.8 million (EUR173 million), up 17.4% year-on-year, the data supplied by the company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]