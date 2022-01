Fondul Proprietatea sells 4% stake of OMV Petrom shares

Fondul Proprietatea (FP) sold 2.275 bln shares, or 4% of OMV Petrom, for RON 978.25 mln (nearly EUR 200 mln) under the accelerated private placement offer started on January 19, according to a report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). Following the deal, FP is left with a 3% stake in