Romania's construction activity returns to growth in October-November
Jan 21, 2022
Romania's construction activity returns to growth in October-November.
Romania's seasonally-adjusted construction works index has advanced by 8% in November, consolidating the 1.6% positive dynamics in October and thus putting an end to the consistent downward shift visible in May-September. All three market segments have increased in November compared to October (...)
