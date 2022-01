Romania's central bank expects inflation to peak at 8.6% in June

Romania's central bank expects inflation to peak at 8.6% in June. The annual inflation rate is likely to increase gradually in the coming months, according to the January 10 monetary board minute of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), which estimates a peak inflation rate of 8.6% in June 2022, followed by a decrease of the headline inflation to 5.9% in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]