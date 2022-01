Romania's former PM Citu blames Govt. for "high financing cost"

Romania's former PM Citu blames Govt. for "high financing cost". Florin Citu, the president of the junior ruling Liberal Party (PNL), said to the party leaders on Thursday, January 20, that he is "worried" about the increase in the financing cost accepted by the Ministry of Finance, led by Adrian Caciu (Social Democrats). Citu, who also served as minister (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]