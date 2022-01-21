Holzindustrie Schweighofer cuts by 30% production of Romanian wood panels factory

Holzindustrie Schweighofer cuts by 30% production of Romanian wood panels factory. Austrian group Holzindustrie Schweighofer decided to reduce by 30% the cutting (hence timber processing) capacity in Romania, effective the end of March. The panel plant in Siret, which processes sawn timber from the Rădăuți mill, will be closed down entirely, along with parts of the plant in (...)