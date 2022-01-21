Nuclearelectrica reports 48% surge of its net earnings to EUR 200 mln in 2021

Nuclearelectrica reports 48% surge of its net earnings to EUR 200 mln in 2021. State-controlled company Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania's sole nuclear plant, reported that its net earnings rose by 48% to just over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) in 2021. Its revenues were RON 3.2 bln, resulting in a net profit margin of over 30%, Economica.net reported. For 2022, the (...)