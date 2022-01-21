 
Romaniapress.com

January 21, 2022

Nuclearelectrica reports 48% surge of its net earnings to EUR 200 mln in 2021
Jan 21, 2022

Nuclearelectrica reports 48% surge of its net earnings to EUR 200 mln in 2021.

State-controlled company Nuclearelectrica, the operator of Romania’s sole nuclear plant, reported that its net earnings rose by 48% to just over RON 1 bln (EUR 200 mln) in 2021. Its revenues were RON 3.2 bln, resulting in a net profit margin of over 30%, Economica.net reported. For 2022, the (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CNSU updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, on Friday, decision no. 5 regarding the updating of the list of countries/territories with high epidemiological risk. The list will enter into force on Sunday, 12.00 am. CNSU has included in the red zone the following countries: (...)

Public transport strike continues, Bucharest Tribunal orders cessation of the work conflict establishing it was illegal The Bucharest Tribunal on Friday ordered the cessation of the strike of the employees of the Bucharest Transport Company (STB), establishing that it was illegal. The justices also decided that the activity must be resumed immediately. The decision of the tribunal is enforceable. Prosecutors (...)

MAE labels Russian Foreign Ministry's statements as "inappropriate and baseless". DefMin Dincu: There is no need at this moment for Romania to prepare for war. Geoana: rules out any negotiation of NATO military presence on member-state territory Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry rejects the statements of the Russian Federation’s Foreign Ministry regarding the allied military presence on NATO’s eastern flank as “inappropriate and baseless”. In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Ministry reiterates that NATO’s presence in allied states, (...)

Former PM Citu, worried about evolution of some economic indicators Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Alba Iulia, that he is worried about the evolution of some economic indicators, the former prime minister adding that any sign from the rating agencies showing that Romania is not moving in the right direction, (...)

Nuclearelectrica Deposits RON52.5M with CEC Bank Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Friday notified shareholders and investors that based on the order to open a negotiated interest deposit, the company placed a RON52.5 million deposit with CEC Bank on January 21, (...)

Novak: The 22 athletes who will represent Romania at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing are "heroes" The athletes who will represent Romania at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing (February 4-20) are “heroes”, said on Thursday the Minister of Sport, Eduard Novak. “I congratulate the athletes qualified for the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing 2022, whom I consider heroes, for the ambition and (...)

HealthMin Rafila: Worst case scenario in Romania sees over 70,000 new COVID infections daily Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, speaking on Friday in Valenii de Munte, said that the worst case scenario is that Romania numbers will reach over 70,000 new Covid infections daily. “This is just for the record, it doesn’t mean this will really happen, but if it does, please note that at... The (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |