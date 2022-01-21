Art Property appoints its managements and aims at managing over EUR 70 million in residential projects

Art Property appoints its managements and aims at managing over EUR 70 million in residential projects. Art Property is the developer of Art City, a EUR 20 million residential project with 141 apartments, part of Petrom City’s urban regeneration masterplan The company also offers integrated real estate management services, from pre-feasibility studies to coordinating the development process and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]