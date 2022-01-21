Deloitte study: Commercial real estate companies estimate revenue growth this year, and 73% expect transactions activity to intensify

Deloitte study: Commercial real estate companies estimate revenue growth this year, and 73% expect transactions activity to intensify. Commercial real estate representatives (retail, business centers and offices, logistics spaces) estimate, in a proportion of 80%, a revenue increase this year compared to 2021, and 73% expect transactions activity to intensify over the next 12 months, according to the Deloitte 2022 Commercial (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]