How was 2021 competition-wise and what can the business environment expect from 2022.

Authors: Cătălin Suliman and Georgeta Gavriloiu, Filip & Company 2021 was above everything a year of constancy and transition in the Covid-19 pandemic. The competition authority finalised part of the older investigations and launched a few new ones – either against certain economic agents, or (...)