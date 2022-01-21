FLOWX.AI opens new Paris office with star talent to continue European growth after large seed round

The expansion is led by Rodica Guisset – ex MongoDB and UiPath sales lead The Paris office drives operations and expansion in South EMEA and UK and Ireland Follows recent PortfoLion led seed Round Investment, the second-largest in Europe for 2021 FLOWX.AI, the enterprise platform that helps