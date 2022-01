PSD’s Ciolacu: I believe Romania needs the current governing coalition

PSD’s Ciolacu: I believe Romania needs the current governing coalition. Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that Romania needs the current governing coalition and that the coalition parties must communicate and keep going along so that “the Romanians can start trusting the government again.” “I believe that Romania needs this (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]