EDPR, Romania’s Third Largest Green Power Investor, Back on the Market

EDPR, Romania’s Third Largest Green Power Investor, Back on the Market. Portugal’s EDP Renewables (EDPR), the third strongest investor in Romania’s green energy, took over Beta Wind project company, the developer of a 151-MW wind project, according to market sources, with the deal marking the company’s return on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]