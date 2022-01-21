JW Marriott 2021 Revenues Reach 45% of 2019 Level

JW Marriott 2021 Revenues Reach 45% of 2019 Level. Bucharest’s five-star hotel JW Marriott, managed by Societatea Companiilor Hoteliere Grand, ended 2021 with turnover at 45% of 2019 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]