COVID-19 vaccines for children aged between 5 and 11 years are planned to arrive in Romania on January 25, according to Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign. Vaccinations of children in this age group will start the following day, on January 26. “The delivery (...)