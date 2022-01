Dedeman Climbs In Romania’s Biggest Employer Ranking, With Over 12,000 Employees

Dedeman, leader of Romania's do-it-yourself (DIY) market and the biggest Romanian entrepreneurial company by turnover, got beyond the 12,000-employee mark, in line with company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]